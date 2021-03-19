Sheriff: Man seriously injured in Dodge County motorcycle crash

article

A 25-year-old was seriously injured in a Dodge County motorcycle crash on Friday morning, March 19.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene near WIS-175 and CTH-HH in the Township of Leroy just before 11:30 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, initial investigation shows the motorcyclist was headed south at a high rate of speed, passed over the top of a small hill and began to slide off the roadway. It went off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and overturned in a cornfield.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and was ejected. He was flown by Flight for Life to the hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The Brownsville Fire Department, Mayville EMS, Fond du Lac Paramedics and Flight for Life assisted at the scene.

