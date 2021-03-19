Expand / Collapse search

Sheriff: Man seriously injured in Dodge County motorcycle crash

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Dodge County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A 25-year-old was seriously injured in a Dodge County motorcycle crash on Friday morning, March 19.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene near WIS-175 and CTH-HH in the Township of Leroy just before 11:30 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, initial investigation shows the motorcyclist was headed south at a high rate of speed, passed over the top of a small hill and began to slide off the roadway. It went off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and overturned in a cornfield.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and was ejected. He was flown by Flight for Life to the hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The Brownsville Fire Department, Mayville EMS, Fond du Lac Paramedics and Flight for Life assisted at the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Video shows pursuit that ended with man holding knife, baby

Dramatic video shows the moment Fond du Lac County deputies stopped a car during a high-speed chase and a Lincoln County man armed himself with a butcher knife with his child in his arms.&nbsp;

Captured on dashcam: Police squad struck by speeding driver
slideshow

Captured on dashcam: Police squad struck by speeding driver

A driver's dashcam captured a horrific collision involving a police squad in Riverdale, Illinois on Monday, March 15.

Man, woman accused of leading deputies on pursuit with newborn in car
slideshow

Man, woman accused of leading deputies on pursuit with newborn in car

A man and woman are charged in Fond du Lac County for allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.