Sheriff: 77-year-old seriously injured in Dodge County crash

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
FOX LAKE, Wis. - A 77-year-old woman was seriously injured in a Fox Lake crash Saturday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff Office said.

The crash happened at the intersection of CTH-A and CTHC-C around 8:30 a.m. According to the sheriff's office, the woman's vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a semitrailer.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was immediately transported via MedFlight helicopter to Madison for treatment.

The driver of the semitrailer was not injured in the crash.

The area was closed for roughly five hours as the scene was cleared and the crash was being investigated. The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol. 

