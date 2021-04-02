Sheriff: 3 arrested after search of Menomonee Falls CBD store

article

Three people were arrested after Waukesha County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a self-described CBD dispensary on Tuesday, March 30.

According to the sheriff's department, an investigation into the business -- Superstar Buds -- began after authorities learned of a non-fatal overdose incident involving two small children who unintentionally ingested a CBD-related product. In the incident, the suspected product was obtained by the children’s parent from Superstar Buds.

During the investigation leading up to the search warrant, investigators obtained evidence that the business was selling products containing prohibited levels of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). These products were labeled by the business as CBD or delta-8-THC.

Wisconsin state law allows for the sale of CBD-related products. However, CBD-related products are permitted to have a delta-9-THC content of not more than .3%. According to the sheriff's department, several of the products that were obtained from Superstar Buds during the investigation were found to have delta-9-THC levels in excess of 20%.

Investigators seized numerous additional products from the business while executing the search warrant that were labeled as CBD or delta-8-THC that are believed to contain prohibited amounts of delta-9-THC.

Charges will be presented to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office at a future date.

Advertisement

The sheriff's department noted that Superstar Buds is located in close proximity to Menomonee Falls North Middle School.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.