Sheboygan's Aurora Medical Center repurposes space; drops psychiatric care

The Brief Aurora Medical Center in Sheboygan is repurposing the space that now holds its inpatient psychiatric care. The floor will soon have more inpatient medical and surgical beds.



Aurora Medical Center in Sheboygan is adding more inpatient medical and surgical beds. But it is coming at a cost. Soon, the hospital is getting rid of its inpatient psychiatric care floor.

Aurora Medical Center, Sheboygan

Aurora Medical changes

What they're saying:

Myranda Lemahieu, founder of Breaking Chains Recovery, works with people in recovery in Sheboygan. Lemahieu said in her line of work, she also sees the need for mental health services in the city.

Myranda Lemahieu

"It's vital. It's vital, we really do need it," Lemahieu said.

So imagine her surprise when she found out Aurora Health in Sheboygan is repurposing its inpatient psychiatric care floor. Instead, Aurora will use the space for more medical and surgical inpatient beds.

"I have a best friend of 15 years who's on the street because she's not mentally there, you know, and she needs places like that when she's in a crisis," Lemahieu said.

Aurora's position

What we know:

A spokesperson for Aurora said the transition is set to happen on Friday, Sept. 19. They said it is because of the hospital's increasing patient volume and care requirements.

Aurora Medical Center, Sheboygan

Aurora also said the Sheboygan location has seen a 67% decrease in psychiatric inpatients. It is assuring outpatient behavioral health services will still be offered locally.

Aurora said inpatient services will be offered nearly an hour away at its psychiatric hospital in Wauwatosa.

What they're saying:

Aurora also sent the following statement:

"We remain committed to supporting the comprehensive behavioral health needs of the Sheboygan community. While acute inpatient psychiatric care will transition to our Center of Excellence, Aurora Psychiatric Hospital, all outpatient behavioral health services for adolescents and adults facing mental health and substance use challenges will continue to be offered locally including, but not limited to:

Our partial hospitalization program,

Intensive outpatient programs,

Outpatient behavioral health services,

And virtual behavioral health options.

"These services and programs allow individuals to receive care without an overnight stay. Our plan to create additional medical surgical beds reflects our ongoing commitment to aligning resources with community needs and ensuring access to the right care, in the right setting, at the right time."