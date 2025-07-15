Sheboygan water rescue; search for missing 13-year-old teen

article

The search will continue in the morning on Wednesday.

What we know:

The Sheboygan Fire Department said a call came in shortly after 2 p.m. from people at Jaycee Quarry Park in Sheboygan. A 13-year-old male was swimming with his friends and began struggling before going underwater.

Fire officials said the search includes a dive team from Sheboygan County, the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Sonar is being used as well.