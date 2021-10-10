Sheboygan teen arrested in stabbing; fight was 'planned'

Sheboygan police are investigating an incident in which a 16-year-old was stabbed in the back. The injuries are non-life-threatening.

An initial investigation found the teen engaged in a "planned fight" with other Sheboygan youth at a northside park.

The suspect, a 15-year-old from Sheboygan, was arrested shortly after officers arrived. The suspect has been referred to juvenile authorities.

This was not a random incident.

The suspect and victim were acquaintances and the fight was prearranged. There is no danger to the public.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android