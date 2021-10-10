Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan teen arrested in stabbing; fight was 'planned'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sheboygan
FOX6 News Milwaukee

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police are investigating an incident in which a 16-year-old was stabbed in the back. The injuries are non-life-threatening.

An initial investigation found the teen engaged in a "planned fight" with other Sheboygan youth at a northside park. 

The suspect, a 15-year-old from Sheboygan, was arrested shortly after officers arrived. The suspect has been referred to juvenile authorities.

This was not a random incident. 

The suspect and victim were acquaintances and the fight was prearranged. There is no danger to the public. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Madison officer shot in suspect pursuit on State Street
article

Madison officer shot in suspect pursuit on State Street

A police officer was shot early Sunday morning after attempting to apprehend a suspect on State Street near UW-Madison's campus.

Milwaukee man critically injured in drive-by shooting
article

Milwaukee man critically injured in drive-by shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Sherman and Ruby on the city's north side around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.