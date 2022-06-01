Sheboygan search for man, missing in Lake Michigan

article

A search is underway in Sheboygan on Wednesday, June 1 to locate a missing man who possibly jumped from the north break wall into Lake Michigan. It's the third day in a row for this search.

According to the man's family, he was last seen running down the break wall with the intent of jumping into the water.

The search was initially called off Monday night due to lake and weather conditions. The same happened on Tuesday.

Again, the search as resumed once again.