Sheboygan River search, body recovered

Sheboygan officials recovered the body of 25-year-old Lee Lor of Sheboygan from the Sheboygan River around noon on Tuesday, May 16.

Members of the Wisconsin DNR and Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office searched the river using various sonar devices – and located Lor's body around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Sheboygan County divers were then sent in for recovery.

First responders were called out around 7 p.m. Monday for a possible drowning in the river. They scanned the river using sonar, and divers searched a couple areas. But late Monday, the search was called off.

Search of Sheboygan River for missing person

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fire officials resumed the search on Tuesday morning, adding that the water temperature is very cold and people should not go into rivers or lakes.