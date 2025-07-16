Sheboygan recovery at Jaycee Quarry; divers recover 13-year-old

The Brief Divers have recovered a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing at Jaycee Quarry in Sheboygan. The teen was swimming with friends on Tuesday when he began struggling before going underwater.



The Sheboygan Fire Department says divers have recovered the teenager who was reported missing at Jaycee Quarry on Wednesday, July 16.

Search for teen in quarry

What we know:

The Sheboygan Fire Department said a call came in shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15 from people at Jaycee Quarry Park in Sheboygan. A 13-year-old boy was swimming with his friends and began struggling before going underwater.

Both the DNR and MFD provided sonar assistance to try and locate the victim.

After approximately 90 minutes of continuous rescue efforts, the incident transitioned to a recovery operation. All responding agencies continued coordinated recovery operations on site until the search was called due to visibility and diver safety.

Dig deeper:

The Sheboygan Fire Department was being assisted on Wednesday by the Sheboygan Police Department, Sheboygan Department of Public Works, Sheboygan County Dive Team, Green Bay Police Department, Calumet County Dive Team, Manitowoc County Dive Team, and the Wisconsin DNR.

Sheboygan water recovery at Jaycee Quarry

This is a developing story.