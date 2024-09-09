Sheboygan man shot by police after disarming officer; flown to hospital

A Sheboygan man was shot by police on Sunday evening, Sept. 8 after assaulting and disarming an officer, according to the Sheboygan Police Department.

According to the police, around 6:09 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 13th Street and Superior Avenue after receiving a report from a citizen about a man appearing to wave a gun around.

When police arrived at the scene, they approached a 23-year-old Sheboygan man who fit the description given by the caller.

While officers were attempting to identify the man, police say he lunged at one of the officers – assaulting the officer and taking the officer's handgun from their duty belt.

A second officer fired at the suspect, striking him.

The suspect was taken into custody and provided medical aid by officers and the Sheboygan Fire Department. The suspect was taken to the hospital. He has since been taken by Flight for Life to a Green Bay-area hospital for treatment and is expected to undergo surgery.

The incident has been turned over to the West Bend Police Department for investigation.