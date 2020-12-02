Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan PD: 16-year-old boy fatally shot, 15-year-old in custody

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy that happened on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 28.

Emergency responders responded to a residence near S. 18th Street and Marvery Road around 2:40 p.m. for a report of a gunshot with injuries. Responding officers found a 16-year-old boy deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.  

As a result of the investigation, officials say a 15-year-old boy was referred to juvenile authorities for homicide by negligent use of a dangerous weapon.  

This is a developing story.

