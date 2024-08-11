Midwest Powerboat Races in Sheboygan
Stuart Haley joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the 2024 Midwest Challenge Powerboat races in Sheboygan.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Boaters from across the nation are meeting up in Sheboygan for the Midwest Powerboat Races.
It's a festival and celebration of powerboat racing, and it will feature the top categories of US powerboat racing.
The opening ceremony will begin Sunday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m., with the races starting at 11 a.m.
Chatting with a raceboat driver
FOX6 WakeUp stopped at the Sheboygan Midwest Challenge Powerboat Races to learn more about what it takes to compete in the full-throttle event.
Safety at Midwest Challenge Powerboat Races
Shawn Steinhart joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about all things safety at the Sheboygan Midwest Challenge Powerboat Races.
Racing in the Sheboygan Midwest Challenge
Steve Miklos joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about his experience racing in in the Sheboygan Midwest Challenge Powerboat Races, and also showed off his boat.
