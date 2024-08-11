Sheboygan Midwest Challenge Powerboat Races

Boaters from across the nation are meeting up in Sheboygan for the Midwest Powerboat Races.

It's a festival and celebration of powerboat racing, and it will feature the top categories of US powerboat racing.

The opening ceremony will begin Sunday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m., with the races starting at 11 a.m.

