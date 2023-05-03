Sheboygan house fire; resident rescued from roof

article

Firefighters on Tuesday night, May 2 responded to the scene of a house fire near 13th and Swift Avenue in Sheboygan. The call came in around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from the second story of the structure and one person trapped on the roof.

Crews immediately made a rescue of the victim while next arriving crews entered the structure with hose lines to begin an aggressive fire attack and search the residence for additional occupants. The fire was extinguished completely within 90 minutes.

One civilian and one firefighter suffered minor injuries and were treated and released on the scene by Sheboygan Fire Department paramedics.

The structure suffered significant damage and is not livable at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is the second fire the Sheboygan Fire Department responded to in less than 24 hours. The first fire was due to careless use of smoking materials and this fire is still under investigation.