Sheboygan House fire on 5th and Geele; resident trapped

Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a structure fire with a person trapped on 5th and Geele Avenue on Friday, Dec. 2.

The Sheboygan County 911 Center received a report of a residential structure fire with one person trapped on the rear porch around 7 a.m.

The first fire units on the scene found a structure fire with flames coming from the front of the residence. The unit immediately rescued one victim from the back porch using a ground ladder while another crew entered the structure with a hose line to extinguish hot spots.

5th and Geele Avenue, Sheboygan

Fire units reported no injuries from the fire, and Red Cross assisted the occupant.

Sheboygan Fire Department estimated the damage amount to be $60,000.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.