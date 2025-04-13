Sheboygan house fire; damage estimated at $10K

article

A fire broke out at a Sheboygan house on Sunday, April 13.

What we know:

The Sheboygan Fire Department said the fire broke out at a two-story residence around 1:20 p.m. Sunday near 11th and Ontario.

First fire units arrived on the scene within two minutes of being dispatched and found smoke coming from the second-floor residence. Occupants of the residence had already evacuated and firefighters were able to enter the residence and extinguish the fire within five minutes of arrival.

None of the residents were displaced as a result of the fire and there were no injuries.

Dig deeper:

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was careless use of smoking materials, and said they want to remind everyone to be careful with smoking materials and properly dispose of all cigarettes.

The fire caused roughly $10,000 in damage.