Sheboygan house fire caused by 'careless use of smoking materials'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Fire near 6th Street and Superior Avenue in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Ten people are displaced following a house fire in Sheboygan on Saturday, Oct. 16. It happened around 12:15 p.m. near 6th Street and Superior Avenue. 

When crews arrived on the scene they found a porch fire that extended to the second floor and attic area. 

The fire was caused by the "careless use of smoking materials." The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage. 

No injuries were reported. 

