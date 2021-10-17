Sheboygan house fire caused by 'careless use of smoking materials'

article

Ten people are displaced following a house fire in Sheboygan on Saturday, Oct. 16. It happened around 12:15 p.m. near 6th Street and Superior Avenue.

When crews arrived on the scene they found a porch fire that extended to the second floor and attic area.

The fire was caused by the "careless use of smoking materials." The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.