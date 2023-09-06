Sheboygan house fire, smoke pours from basement of structure

article

Sheboygan firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on S. 12th Street just south of Clara Avenue early Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The initial call came in just after midnight. The first units arriving on the scene found smoke coming from the basement of the home – and the occupants outside.

A news release says crews pulled hose lines and made an aggressive attack bringing the fire under control quickly.

The building incurred approximately $10,000 of damage. The occupants were displaced by this fire.

All Sheboygan Fire Department units were clear of the scene around 1:20 a.m.