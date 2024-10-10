Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan hit-and-run; driver arrested, vehicle found in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 10, 2024 8:24am CDT
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 41-year-old Fredonia man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in Sheboygan. The striking vehicle was recovered in Milwaukee

The crash happened on Oct. 6. Police say a 60-year-old Sheboygan woman was traveling southbound on S. 8th Street near Spring Avenue on a bicycle when she was hit by a vehicle. 

She suffered significant injuries and was taken to Froedtert Hospital via Flight for Life. 

The driver left the scene. He was arrested on Oct. 9. The suspect is being referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for a charge of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm. 

The victim remains in critical condition at Froedtert hospital. 