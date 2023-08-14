Sheboygan I-43, Highway 23 crash, man killed, 3-year-old hurt

A Sheboygan crash on I-43 at Highway 23 involving a semi left a Sheboygan man, 31, dead and a 3-year-old hurt.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 on I-43 southbound at Highway 23 as rain fell.

Sheriff's officials said the 31-year-old man lost control of his vehicle and entered the path of a semi.

The man was killed, and his 3-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The semi driver wasn't hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.