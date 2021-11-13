Sheboygan house fire: 1 injured, 4 displaced

article

One person sustained minor injuries in a Sheboygan house fire Saturday, Nov. 13.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, the fire happened near 14th and Union around 12:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters spotted smoke and flames coming from the home's second floor. Two cats and were saved, and paramedics treated one person for minor injuries at the scene.

Four people have been displaced by the fire, officials said, which caused an estimated loss of $80,000. The Red Cross is providing assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The village of Kohler Fire Department assisted at the scene.

