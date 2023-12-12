Sheboygan fire, 5 displaced near 17th and Georgia

article

Five people were displaced after a Sheboygan house fire Tuesday, Dec. 12.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. near 17th and Georgia. Firefighters arrived to moderate smoke on the lower level of the two-story, two-family home.

Everyone safely evacuated before firefighters arrived. The fire department said a tenant of the upper apartment called 911 after smelling smoke.

The fire was knocked down in roughly 10 minutes, though crews worked for an hour to open walls and search for hot spots.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, officials said. The damage was estimated at $45,000.