Sheboygan fire, 1 person hospitalized

A Sheboygan fire sent one person to a hospital Friday, May 19.

It happened near 15th and Alabama. The fire department said an appliance started the fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters heard the person calling for help from the living room. Crews got that person out and then went back in to put out the fire.

It took crews six to seven minutes to extinguish the blaze, officials said.

