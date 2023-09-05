Sheboygan crash; 2 women in car, 1 dead, 2nd with serious injuries

article

Sheboygan police are investigating a crash that led to the death of a 37-year-old woman and injured a 25-year-old woman.

The wreck happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4. Police and firefighters responded to the intersection of N. 3rd Street anmd North Avenue in Sheboygan. Officials say a sedan was operating eastbound on North Avenue when it failed to negotiate the curve onto N. 3rd Street, left the roadway, and came to rest in Lake Michigan.

Crash near 3rd and North in Sheboygan

Both women in the vehicle are from Sheboygan. The 25-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Sheboygan police ask that anyone with additional information about the crash to call 920-459-3333.