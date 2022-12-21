Sheboygan Family Dollar armed robbery, man sought
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police are looking for a man who robbed Family Dollar near 13th Street and North Avenue at gunpoint Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Police said the crime happened around 5:30 p.m. when a white man entered, displayed a handgun and demanded cash. He ran away after getting money.
There were no injuries.
Police described the man as possibly in his 20s, average height. He was wearing a black beanie-style hat with some hair protruding, a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He had light facial hair and either a mark or tattoo on the left side of his face.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheboygan police at 920-459-3333.