Sheboygan Family Dollar armed robbery, man sought

Sheboygan police are looking for a man who robbed Family Dollar near 13th Street and North Avenue at gunpoint Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Police said the crime happened around 5:30 p.m. when a white man entered, displayed a handgun and demanded cash. He ran away after getting money.

There were no injuries.

Police described the man as possibly in his 20s, average height. He was wearing a black beanie-style hat with some hair protruding, a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He had light facial hair and either a mark or tattoo on the left side of his face.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheboygan police at 920-459-3333.