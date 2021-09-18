Sheboygan Falls rollover accident, woman injured

A 34-year-old New Holstein woman was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident in Sheboygan Falls on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 18.

The woman's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office. The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. on State Highway 23 near Sunset Road.

A preliminary investigation found that a "vehicle failure" caused the rollover. The vehicle came to a stop on its roof in the westbound lanes of State Highway 23.

Westbound traffic on State Highway 23 was closed for just over an hour as the vehicle was removed from the roadway.

