Sheboygan Falls rollover accident, woman injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - A 34-year-old New Holstein woman was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident in Sheboygan Falls on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 18.

The woman's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office. The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. on State Highway 23 near Sunset Road.

A preliminary investigation found that a "vehicle failure" caused the rollover. The vehicle came to a stop on its roof in the westbound lanes of State Highway 23.

Westbound traffic on State Highway 23 was closed for just over an hour as the vehicle was removed from the roadway.

