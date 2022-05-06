Fatal crash, Sheboygan man dead: sheriff

article

A Sheboygan man died in a crash Friday, May 6 in the town of Sheboygan Falls.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to the two-vehicle crash near State Highway 32 and County Road J shortly after 4 p.m.

Based on preliminary information, the sheriff's office said both vehicles were headed south on State Highway 32 and the Sheboygan man, 80, rear-ended the other vehicle as it turned east.

The 80-year-old was the sole occupant of his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the other vehicle, a 52-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman from St. Cloud, were not injured.