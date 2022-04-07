Sheboygan Falls boy dead, competency exam ordered for mother

article

A competency exam has been ordered for the Sheboygan Falls mother charged with killing her son at their apartment in March.

Natalia Hitchcock, 41, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the death of her 8-year-old son, Oliver. She is also accused of trying to kill her other son.

On March 30, police responded to a home in Sheboygan Falls where they found Oliver unresponsive. Prosecutors said they found Natalia Hitchcock trying to "cut out her heart" with a knife.

A witness told police the war between Russia and Ukraine was affecting Hitchcock's mental health; Hitchcock is from Russia. An emergency room nurse advised officials that Hitchcock "had a critical amount of Tylenol in her system, the complaint indicates.

Hitchcock told police she was worried that "she was being sold by people on the dark web" and the "Russian government was going to take her children and abuse them." She also said "people looked at her as a Russian spy." She confessed to suffocating Oliver.

She also told (the detective) that she felt like she had no other choice but to take her life," the complaint states. Hitchcock went on to say "if she killed herself she did not want her kids to be abused and that she thought to herself that she was going to ‘End his suffering with my hands.’"

Hitchcock is due back in court on May 9. Her cash bond was previously set at $1 million.

