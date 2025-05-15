Sheboygan County structure fire; building total loss, no injuries

article

Firefighters on Thursday morning, May 15, responded to the scene of a structure fire near County Road A and County Road S in the Town of Scott in Sheboygan County. The call came in around 1:45 a.m.

What we know:

Just prior to emergency services arriving on scene, a second caller contacted the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center by 911, and advised that the Twisted Pair Bar and Restaurant was on fire.

Upon arrival, officials found visible flames and smoke coming from the building. The building was unoccupied.

As a result of the fire, the building is believed to be a total loss. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.