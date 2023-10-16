Sheboygan County rollover; 3 seriously hurt, speed factor in crash

article

Three people suffered serious injuries on Monday, Oct. 16 as a result of a rollover crash in the Town of Scott in Sheboygan County.

The wreck happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Brazelton Drive and Cranberry Road.

Officials say there were three Sheboygan County residents inside the vehicle when it crashed. One passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was a 21-year-old man. The passengers were also men, ages 37 and 45.

Officials say speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the wreck.

The following public safety agencies assisted in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Village of Cascade Police, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sheboygan County Highway Department, Town of Scott Fire Department, Town of Scott 1st Responders, Silver Creek Fire Department, Random Lake Jaws for Life, Flight for Life helicopter ambulance, Theda Star helicopter ambulance, Eagle 3 helicopter ambulance, Random Lake ambulance, and Orange Cross ambulance.