Sheboygan County motorcycle crash, operator flown to hospital

The Brief Flight for Life took a motorcyclist to the hospital after a Sheboygan County crash on Saturday. The sheriff's office said the motorcyclist hit a driveway culvert and was thrown from the vehicle.



It happened in the town of Mitchell shortly after 1 p.m. The sheriff's office said the motorcyclist was riding on County Highway F at County Highway W at the time.

The motorcyclist was passing another vehicle at a normal speed in a designated passing zone, the sheriff's office said. After completing the pass, the motorcyclist hit loose gravel on the shoulder while trying to negotiate a slight curve in the road.

The motorcyclist could not get back onto the road before hitting the entrance to a driveway culvert and was thrown from the motorcycle. The sheriff's office said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

Flight for Life flew the motorcyclist to a Milwaukee hospital for treatment. The sheriff's office did not provide information on the motorcyclist's condition.