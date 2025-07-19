Sheboygan County motorcycle crash; Cedar Grove man struck back of pickup

article

The Brief The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash in the Town of Holland. The wreck happened around 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 19 on County Road D. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of a pickup truck – and was flown to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.



A 21-year-old Cedar Grove motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing into the back of a pickup truck in the Town of Holland on Saturday, July 19.

Motorcycle crash

What we know:

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened on County Road D west of Six Mile Road around 7 a.m. Saturday.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a westbound pickup truck was stopped in the roadway for a road hazard. The motorcyclist struck the back of the pickup truck.

The 21-year-old was flown from the scene via Theda Star to Froedtert Hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

Dig deeper:

The following public safety agencies assisted with this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Orange Cross Ambulance, Random Lake Ambulance, Cedar Grove First Responders, Cedar Grove Fire Department, Theda Star.