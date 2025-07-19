Sheboygan County motorcycle crash; Cedar Grove man struck back of pickup
TOWN OF HOLLAND, Wis. - A 21-year-old Cedar Grove motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing into the back of a pickup truck in the Town of Holland on Saturday, July 19.
Motorcycle crash
What we know:
The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened on County Road D west of Six Mile Road around 7 a.m. Saturday.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a westbound pickup truck was stopped in the roadway for a road hazard. The motorcyclist struck the back of the pickup truck.
The 21-year-old was flown from the scene via Theda Star to Froedtert Hospital.
The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.
Dig deeper:
The following public safety agencies assisted with this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Orange Cross Ambulance, Random Lake Ambulance, Cedar Grove First Responders, Cedar Grove Fire Department, Theda Star.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.