Sheboygan County hurricane relief effort generates $60K+ in supplies

A Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office hurricane relief effort collected tens of thousands of dollars worth of supplies for Asheville, North Carolina.

Sheriff Matt Spence said he challenged the community to raise enough "to force me to rent a U-Haul to transport the supplies." As it turned out, he needed more than a U-Haul.

Donated supplies included bottled water, toilet paper, diapers, non-perishable snacks, blankets and more. Here's the list from Sheriff Spence:

Sargento donated a truck, trailer and driver to take the donations to Antigo where they will be transferred to Karl’s Trucking Company. The semi was full.

Professional Supply donated its receiving area to load the semi along with donating half a trailer of supplies. The company donated approximately 16 skids of cleaning supplies, gloves, hand sanitizer, sanitizing and disinfectant wipes totaling over $60,000.

Rockline Industries donated two pallets of disinfectant wipes – over 1,800 containers.

Old Wisconsin donated three pallets of food totaling almost 3,000 pounds of product.

Wal-Mart on Vanguard Drive made a "sizable" donation of water.

Employees, friends and family of the sheriff’s office donated countless pallets of requested supplies. Employees from the entire county pitched in, too.

Kohler Company employees stopped by with several vehicles loaded with supplies.

Members of the community stopped by in droves. Church groups, scouts and general caring members of the community.

Spence said the donation effort started with an email to employees on Tuesday.

"In an economic time where budgets are tighter and margins are more narrow, our community members and businesses stretched themselves to help our fellow Americans in need. We will likely never meet the recipients of these donations, but it will make a lasting impact on them and their families," Spence said.