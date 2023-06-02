Sheboygan County house fire; no injuries reported

article

Firefighters on Thursday night, June 1 responded to the scene of a house fire on Sunset Drive in the Town of Lima – in Sheboygan County. The call came in around 9:30 p.m.

Officials say a fire reportedly started in the garage and spread to the main structure. There was severe damage to the residence. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.