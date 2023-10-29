Sheboygan County house fire; homeowner, pet out safely

article

Sheboygan County firefighters battled a house fire in the Town of Scott on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 29.

First responders got to the scene on County Road SS just after 4 p.m. Sunday. This, after receiving a 911 call from a passerby about the fire.

That caller was able to alert the homeowner – and they were able to leave the residence along with a pet.

There are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The following public safety agencies assisted with this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department, Fire Departments from; Beechwood & Silver Creek, Town of Scott First Responders.