Sheboygan County hit-and-run crash involving car, motorcycle

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a car and motorcycle in the Town of Mosel on Friday evening, Sept. 12.

Hit-and-run crash

What we know:

Officials said around 8:15 p.m. Friday, the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a motorcycle versus car accident with injuries at Dairyland Drive and Orchard Road in the Town of Mosel.

The preliminary investigation shows a vehicle traveling southbound on Dairyland Drive, south of Orchard Road, crossed the center line and struck a northbound motorcycle head-on.

The motorcycle operator sustained severe injuries and was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. If you have information that could help investigators in this case, you are urged to call the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

The following public safety agencies assisted in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, City of Sheboygan Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Sheboygan County Drone Team, Orange Cross Ambulance, Haven Fire Department, Howards Grove Fire Department, Howards Grove First Responders, and Sheboygan County Highway Department.