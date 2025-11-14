Sheboygan County gas line explosion; evacuations west of Cascade

article

The Brief Gas line explosion occurred in the Town of Mitchell, Sheboygan County. Three-mile evacuation is underway; residents should avoid the area near Trio Lane and County Road F. Status of injuries and cause of the explosion are currently unknown.



A gas line explosion rocked the Town of Mitchell (west of Cascade) in Sheboygan County on Friday afternoon, Nov. 14.

Gas line explosion

What we know:

The Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center is urging residents to avoid the area near Trio Lane and County Road F – west of Cascade.

Numerous public safety resources were sent to the area. Law enforcement discovered that an excavation crew had ruptured a main natural gas line causing a significant explosion.

One member of the excavating crew was transported from the scene with unknown injuries.

An evacuation with a three-mile radius is being established.

Sheboygan County explosion

What they're saying:

Plymouth Utilities has turned off power to this area.

FOX6 News also reached out to TC Energy, the utility tied to this incident. A spokesperson issued the following statement:

"We are aware of this incident and are actively responding. We will provide more information as soon as possible."

What we don't know:

At this time, the extent of the damage and what may have caused the explosion is unknown.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post as more information becomes available.

Sheboygan County explosion

Public Safety Resources involved in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Sheboygan County Transportation Dept., Plymouth Police, Fire Departments from: Cascade, Waldo, Beechwood, Elkhart Lake, Oostburg, Random Lake, Adell, Town of Sheboygan Falls, Silver Creek, Town of Sheboygan, Johnsonville, Green Bush, Cedar Grove, Boltonville, Saint Ana & Orange Cross Ambulance.