Sheboygan County fatal crash; vehicle struck bridge column

article

A 20-year-old man is dead following a crash in Sheboygan County Tuesday night, Oct. 18. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Foster Road near I-43 in the Town of Holland.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was traveling east on Foster Road prior to striking the I-43 south bridge pier column.

Names will not be released pending notification of family.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The accident remains under investigation.