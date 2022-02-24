Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan County fatal crash, Plymouth man dead: sheriff

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - One person was killed in a two-car Sheboygan County crash Thursday, the sheriff's department said.

The crash happened near State Highway 57 and Ortho Drive in the town of Sheridan around 4:15 p.m. Preliminary investigation found a Jeep SUV and a Chevrolet van collided in the intersection, according to officials.

The investigation determined the Jeep was driven by a 65-year-old Plymouth man who had stopped at the intersection's stop sign. The man then pulled out into the path of the Chevrolet and was hit.

The Plymouth man died as a result of his injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, was not injured. 

The crash remains under investigation.

