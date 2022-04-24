Sheboygan County fatal crash: 2 killed in head-on collision
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - Officials from multiple jurisdictions were called to a crash near State Highway 57 and Highway MM in the Town of Rhine Saturday.
Preliminary information is that a northbound vehicle went left of center and struck a southbound vehicle head-on. There was a fatally injured person from each of those vehicles.
Shortly after this accident, there were two secondary accidents from vehicles approaching the original accident scene.
This incident is currently under investigation and further information will be forthcoming.
