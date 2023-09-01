Sheboygan County Fair welcomes Labor Day weekend heat

Just as the humidity and heat return for Labor Day weekend, so does the annual Sheboygan County Fair. Every Labor Day weekend, families, friends and farm animals "flock" to the fair.

"You gotta keep it alive; you know it's a tradition," said Ron Beeck, the owner of Kernel and Old Maid Kettle Corn.

But this year, celebrating that tradition will be toasty.

"You gotta plan ahead," said Beeck. "You don't want to wear a wool sweater when it's this hot."

Kernel and Old Maid Kettle Corn

While temperatures are expected to head towards the 80s and 90s over the next few days, Beeck has even more heat to worry about.

"When you got continuous batches of popcorn coming out, everything gets hot," Beeck said.

Fortunately, he has tricks to keep himself and his corn cool.

Sheboygan County Fair

"We try to pop a good 10 or 20 batches, cooler in the morning," said Beeck. "We got fans to cool you down."

Beeck isn't the only one beating the heat with fans.

"At the fair here, we got fans on them all the time," said David Oberreich, the owner of Day-Kel Jerses Dairy.

Oberreich said hot temperatures for us are even hotter for livestock.

"We hose them down if they need to be cooled off," Oberreich said.

Josie Dekker does the same with her goats.

Sheboygan County Fair

"They're really hot, and they have more meat on them, so they ' re just going to get hot faster," said Dekker.

The best way to get them cooler is the water, so we get a little bath too, I guess I would say," Dekker said.

Whatever it takes to cool the goats and herself off.

"Sometimes that Dock Dogs is very tempting to jump into," said Dekker.

The fair is open all weekend long. For more information on the times and on where to get the tickets go to the Sheboygan County Fair website.