Sheboygan County dispatcher helps deliver baby over the phone

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Communications Officer Chris (Credit: Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center)

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - A Sheboygan County dispatcher on Thursday, Jan. 14 took a "not so routine" 911 call, helping to deliver a baby over the phone.

In a Facebook post, the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center said the dispatcher -- identified only as Communications Officer Chris -- took the call around 9:15 a.m.

Officials said a caller shared with Chris that his wife was in labor, with contractions that were less than five minutes apart, and that the "baby was coming."

While first responders were being dispatched, Chris provided over-the-phone pre-arrival and post-dispatch instructions. The caller was able to help deliver of a healthy baby boy at 9:22  a.m. -- minutes after Chris answered the call.

Chris said, according to the Facebook post, that the newborn's cries could be heard in the background over the phone.

