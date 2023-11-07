Sheboygan County barn fire; total loss, no injuries

article

Firefighters on Monday night, Nov. 6 responded to the scene of a barn fire in Sheboygan County.

Crews were called out to Tower Road in the Town of Scott around 9:30 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls. The callers stated the barn appeared fully engulfed.

The barn was used for storage and they were making recent improvements. The barn is a total loss.

There were no animals or persons injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The following public safety agencies assisted with this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department, Fire Departments from; Beechwood, Cascade, Silver Creek, Random Lkae, Campbellsport, Waldo, Boltonville, Kewaskum, PLymouth, Adell, Greenbush & Town of Scott First Responders.