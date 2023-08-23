Car into Sheboygan's Acuity Insurance retention pond, driver OK

article

A car went into a Sheboygan retention pond near I-43 Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 23.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, the car was headed north on I-43 when it went into the pond on the Acuity Insurance property.

The driver was able to get out on his on before the car became submerged, the fire department said. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

No one else was found in the car, which was pulled from the pond with help from a towing company.