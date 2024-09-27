Sheboygan boy meets Lionel Messi thanks to Make-A-Wish

The Brief A Sheboygan County teen is battling muscular dystrophy and dreamed of one day meeting his idol, soccer superstar Lionel Messi. With help from Make-A-Wish, Zack Morehouse's dream came true. Morehouse and his family traveled to Miami to meet Messi on the pitch.



It is not every day you get to meet your idol. A Sheboygan County teen has been dreaming about meeting one of the world's greatest soccer players of all time – Lionel Messi. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, it all came true thanks to Make-A-Wish.

Zack Morehouse is used to pushing it when he is out on the pitch. The 15-year-old has been playing soccer with his siblings since he was a boy – and is now part of the Kohler High School Junior Varsity team.

Zack Morehouse

"Just played throughout the years around here at all the fields," Morehouse said.

The Sheboygan County teen makes it look easy despite big obstacles.

"He’s a miracle for sure and we’ve just taken it year by year," said Kristin Morehouse, Zack's mom.

Zack was diagnosed with Becker muscular dystrophy at age 2. The degenerative disease has taken a toll on his body, but it has not stopped him.

Zack Morehouse

"His passion overcomes his physical hurdles," said Jeremy Morehouse, Zack's dad.

"He just loves the game, he loves to watch the game, he’s completely immersed in it," Kristin said.

The 15-year-old has drawn much of his inspiration from his idol, Lionel Messi, the Argentinian soccer star now playing professionally in Miami.

"This picture was in my room for many years and then in my sister’s room," Zack said.

Zack Morehouse

Zack sported his jersey, put posters on his walls and always dreamed of meeting him. Last week, he learned it would finally happen, thanks to Make-A-Wish.

Zack and his family traveled to Florida to meet Lionel Messi and the Miami team along with 22 other kids who had the same wish.

"Pretty amazing, got to meet my favorite player for a very long time," Zack said.

Zack left with memories, meeting a soccer superstar who has motivated him.

"This is the Miami third kit signed by the whole team," Zack said.

All while Zack is the one inspiring others.

"Just never give up and continue to find a way to do the things that you love for as long as you can," Kristin said.

Leading up to the big moment, the kids got to have some fun on the new Icon of the Seas Royal Caribbean cruise ship. They also had a photo shoot – and got to design their plaques with Fanatics.