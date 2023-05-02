Sheboygan apartment fire; started on porch, spread to building

article

Firefighters on Tuesday morning, May 2 responded to the scene of an apartment fire on Hillshire Drive in Sheboygan. The call came in around 6:20 a.m.

Sheboygan Fire Department crews arrived within four minutes to find an active fire that started on a second-story porch and spread to the interior of the building.

First arriving crews entered the building with a hose line and had to force the apartment door to gain access to the apartment. The fire spread into the walls.

Additional fire crews searched adjoining apartments to ensure all occupants had evacuated safely.

After the fire was extinguished crews remained on the scene to complete overhaul and check for hot spots.