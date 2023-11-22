Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan apartment fire; $8K in damage, no injuries

Sheboygan apartment fire, 8th and Ontario

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday, Nov. 22 responded to the scene of an apartment fire in Sheboygan

Crews were called out to the area of 8th and Ontario around 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and heat on the second floor. 

No injuries were reported. 

The fire caused an estimated $8,000 in damage. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 