Sheboygan apartment fire; $8K in damage, no injuries
article
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday, Nov. 22 responded to the scene of an apartment fire in Sheboygan.
Crews were called out to the area of 8th and Ontario around 9 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and heat on the second floor.
No injuries were reported.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The fire caused an estimated $8,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.