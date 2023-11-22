Sheboygan apartment fire; $8K in damage, no injuries

article

Firefighters on Wednesday, Nov. 22 responded to the scene of an apartment fire in Sheboygan.

Crews were called out to the area of 8th and Ontario around 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and heat on the second floor.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $8,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.