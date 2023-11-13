Sheboygan apartment fire; 3 displaced, $100K in damage
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Three people were displaced following an apartment fire in Sheboygan on Sunday, Nov. 12.
Firefighters were called out to the Country Village Apartment Complex around 8:45 p.m.
Upon arrival, crews found a heavily involved kitchen fire.
The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.
