Sheboygan apartment fire; 3 displaced, $100K in damage

Three people were displaced following an apartment fire in Sheboygan on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Firefighters were called out to the Country Village Apartment Complex around 8:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a heavily involved kitchen fire.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.