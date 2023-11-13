Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan apartment fire; 3 displaced, $100K in damage

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Sheboygan Fire Department

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Three people were displaced following an apartment fire in Sheboygan on Sunday, Nov. 12. 

Firefighters were called out to the Country Village Apartment Complex around 8:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a heavily involved kitchen fire.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage. No injuries were reported. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 