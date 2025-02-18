'Unwrapped Waukesha' SHARP Literacy fundraiser, McDonald's creations

The Brief SHARP Literacy's "Unwrapped Waukesha" fundraiser returns Sunday for a third year. Eight Waukesha-area chefs will go head-to-head with dishes created from McDonald's ingredients. Proceeds support SHARP's "STEAM" programs for hundreds of students



Eight Waukesha-area chefs will go head-to-head on Sunday, creating dishes from McDonald's ingredients to raise money for SHARP Literacy.

What you can do:

The third annual "Unwrapped Waukesha" takes place Sunday, Feb. 23. The event runs from 1-4 p.m. at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc.

Tickets to the event are $75 per person, and proceeds support SHARP's science, technology, engineering, art and math programs for hundreds of students in K-3 through five. To register, visit SHARP Literacy's website.

Dig deeper:

Here's who is participating – and what they're cooking:

Bella Gusto, Brett Huggins: Sweet Oreo Crumble Stuffed Cannoli with Sweet Whipped Cream Topping

Bryant’s on the Round, Lee Christenson: Crispy Filet-O-Fish Wontons with Asian Dressing, Wasabi and Creamy Napa Cabbage Slaw

The Commodore, Jesse Kloskey: Nostalgic "McWellington" with Mushrooms Duxelle in Puffed Pastry and Big Mac Au Jus

Daybreak Prime Meats & Deli, "The Butcher" Perry: TBD

PROOF Hard Ice Cream, Frank Caruso: Old Fashioned flavored Caramel Ice Cream with Decadent Caramel Drizzle and Chocolate Chip Cookie

Dockhounds Hospitality, Sergio Hernandez: Rustic Italian Sausage Mini Meatloaf topped with Sautéed Mushrooms and Savory Gravy

Rise and Shine Café, Maxwell LeClaire: Shamrock Shake Pancake Bites with Lucious Mocha Drizzle Whipped Cream

Saz’s Hospitality Group, Chef Dustin Howard: Savory McChicken Croquettes wrapped in Crispy Hashbrowns with Spicy Remoulade