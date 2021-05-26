Shalom Wildlife Zoo bans woman seen petting bobcat

A woman seen on video petting a bobcat at the Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend on Saturday, May 22 has been identified, the Washington County Sheriff's Office tells FOX6 News – and the woman has received a lifetime ban from the zoo.

The sheriff’s office says the woman was quickly identified Tuesday -- and the zoo decided to not press charges. Instead, the zoo asked deputies to make contact with the woman -- and tell her she is banned from the zoo for life.

The woman is not associated with the animal welfare group that posted the video online. An online post by the woman claims she was just "loving big baby" and has "met with that kitty on other occasions."

