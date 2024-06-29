Milwaukee 'Shakespeare in the City:' new takes on classic plays

It's classic Shakespeare, with a new take, like Macbeth with puppets! Or how about Hamlet, where all the characters are played by one actor?

The Optimist Theatre of Milwaukee presents Shakespeare in the City, a slight change from Shakespeare in the Park of years past.

The change is to "expand our programming and bring lots more Shakespeare with a broader variety of approaches to lots more of our fair city."

There are several plays happening at a different park in Milwaukee each weekend.

