Milwaukee 'Shakespeare in the City:' new takes on classic plays

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 29, 2024 7:40am CDT
Macbeth...with puppets!

Shakespeare in the City is taking the classic plays in new directions. two special guests joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the Shakespeare play series in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - It's classic Shakespeare, with a new take, like Macbeth with puppets! Or how about Hamlet, where all the characters are played by one actor?

The Optimist Theatre of Milwaukee presents Shakespeare in the City, a slight change from Shakespeare in the Park of years past.

The change is to "expand our programming and bring lots more Shakespeare with a broader variety of approaches to lots more of our fair city."

Shakespeare in the City at Humboldt Park

Jason Hass, Director of Community Outreach for the Optimist Theatre, joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the 2024 season of 'Shakespeare in the City.'

There are several plays happening at a different park in Milwaukee each weekend.

For more information on the plays and games, as well as the schedule of performances, click here.

Optimist Theatre's 'Shakespeare in the City'

Liz Shipe chatted with FOX6 WakeUp about 'Shakespeare in the City' and one of the plays, a Midsummer Night's Dream, put on by the Optimist Theatre.

Enjoy some 'Shakespeare in the City'

Jenni Glueckstein from the Optimist Theatre joined FOX6 WakeUp to chat about the 'Shakespeare in the City' series in Milwaukee.

